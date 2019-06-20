Rashmika Madanna Says No Body Type Matters! SLAMS Unrealistic Beauty Standards With These PICS
Though Rashmika Mandanna is one of the youngest actresses of the Southern film industry, hundreds and thousands of fans look up to her. She's known for being extremely humble and down to earth. She's often admired for making her fans feel included and being highly optimistic about life. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to tell her fans that one's body type really doesn't matter. She shared a series of pictures that subtly slam the unrealistic beauty standards. The message she shared along with these pictures has come across highly inspiring to her fans!
Plum Or Tall, Nothing Matter
Rashmika Mandanna has done many photoshoots for a cause. A few hours ago, she shared a couple of pictures from her latest shoot, which was specifically conducted to promote body positivity. The post has gone viral within a short span of time, as it continues to garner a lot of attention.
Beautifully Captioned!
The actress beautifully captioned the picture. She wrote, "This entire photoshoot is done to show that it doesn't matter if you are Thin, Plumpy, Tall, Short or are in any shade of skin.. whatever it is - YOU are BEAUTIFUL and you just have to enjoy being YOU."
Rashmika Is Fearless
Not just today, but previously too, Rashmika has been vocal about similar issues. A few days back, she shared a couple of portrayed in which she was sans make-up. She confidently flaunted her natural beauty and encouraged people to feel good in their own skin.
Fans Respect Her Views
Fans commented, "this paragraph isn't enough to express the respect I have for Rashmika Mandanna madam" and "I have so much respect for her she is such a great actor"
@bhargavj8
"Rashmika Mandanna madam you are truly the greatest human being I have ever witnessed on this planet. We are truly great full to have such a humble and extraordinary human being who radiates with positivity everywhere she goes. A smile that shines bright in darkness. Such an amazing attitude. Thank you Rashmika Mandanna madam for being born onto this planet. I salute your greatness and your evergreen smile."
CONFIRMED! Agnisakshi's Vijay Suriya Has Signed New Serial! Returns In Kasautii Zindagi Kay Remake