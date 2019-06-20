Rashmika Madanna Says No Body Type Matters! SLAMS Unrealistic Beauty Standards With These PICS

Plum Or Tall, Nothing Matter

Rashmika Mandanna has done many photoshoots for a cause. A few hours ago, she shared a couple of pictures from her latest shoot, which was specifically conducted to promote body positivity. The post has gone viral within a short span of time, as it continues to garner a lot of attention.

Beautifully Captioned!

The actress beautifully captioned the picture. She wrote, "This entire photoshoot is done to show that it doesn't matter if you are Thin, Plumpy, Tall, Short or are in any shade of skin.. whatever it is - YOU are BEAUTIFUL and you just have to enjoy being YOU."

Rashmika Is Fearless

Not just today, but previously too, Rashmika has been vocal about similar issues. A few days back, she shared a couple of portrayed in which she was sans make-up. She confidently flaunted her natural beauty and encouraged people to feel good in their own skin.

Fans Respect Her Views

Fans commented, "this paragraph isn't enough to express the respect I have for Rashmika Mandanna madam" and "I have so much respect for her she is such a great actor"

@bhargavj8

"Rashmika Mandanna madam you are truly the greatest human being I have ever witnessed on this planet. We are truly great full to have such a humble and extraordinary human being who radiates with positivity everywhere she goes. A smile that shines bright in darkness. Such an amazing attitude. Thank you Rashmika Mandanna madam for being born onto this planet. I salute your greatness and your evergreen smile."