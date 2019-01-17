Rashmika Mandanna Achieves 300K Followers On Twitter! Becomes Highest Followed Kannada Actress

Rashmika Celebrates On Twitter

Few hours ago, Rashmika took to her Twitter handle to tell her fans that she's achieved over 300 thousand followers on Twitter. She shared an adorable boomerang video. She thanked her fans saying, "Yaaaaay yaay yay yaay!! It's 300k followers on twitter..yay yay yay!! Ok bye " - (sic)

Highest Followed Kannada Actress

Not only Twitter, but the Kodava beauty has a huge fan following on Instagram too. Her Instagram handle has about 1.2 million followers, making her the highest followed Kannada actress on social media. The actress is very active on social platforms is often seen sharing updates from her daily life with fans.

Fans Congratulate Her

Fans were extremely happy to learn about her achieving a new mile stone. They said, "Congratulations My Dear 😘All the very best. Keep Rocking. Hope you'll appreciate this one✌😉" and "Congrats #mam nd i will support u until my last #breath #I Will Worship U like an #Angel" - (sic)

@GIRISH_185

"I've been observing your followers number for the past one and half year , after geetha govindam numbers are just increasing drastically ..I'm sure in this year you will cross million mark ...Congratulations by the way ..." - (sic)

@PoojaMR4

"Congratulations mam..Many more to come...hope u reach millions of followers ❤️❤️ More power to you @iamRashmika mam.."