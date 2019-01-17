English
    Rashmika Mandanna Achieves 300K Followers On Twitter! Becomes Highest Followed Kannada Actress

    Rashmka Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most famous female personalities of the Southern film industry. She has established herself as an actress in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil industries respectively. She first made her debut with Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party and rose to stardom immediately. However, the Telugu film Geetha Govindam helped her create an identity of herself. And now, she has set the bar high by becoming the most followed Kannada actress on social media! Rashmika Mandanna recently achieved over 300 Thousand followers on Twitter. This is how she celebrated

    Rashmika Celebrates On Twitter

    Few hours ago, Rashmika took to her Twitter handle to tell her fans that she's achieved over 300 thousand followers on Twitter. She shared an adorable boomerang video. She thanked her fans saying, "Yaaaaay yaay yay yaay!! It's 300k followers on twitter..yay yay yay!! Ok bye " - (sic)

    Highest Followed Kannada Actress

    Not only Twitter, but the Kodava beauty has a huge fan following on Instagram too. Her Instagram handle has about 1.2 million followers, making her the highest followed Kannada actress on social media. The actress is very active on social platforms is often seen sharing updates from her daily life with fans.

    Fans Congratulate Her

    Fans were extremely happy to learn about her achieving a new mile stone. They said, "Congratulations My Dear 😘All the very best. Keep Rocking. Hope you'll appreciate this one✌😉" and "Congrats #mam nd i will support u until my last #breath #I Will Worship U like an #Angel" - (sic)

    @GIRISH_185

    "I've been observing your followers number for the past one and half year , after geetha govindam numbers are just increasing drastically ..I'm sure in this year you will cross million mark ...Congratulations by the way ..." - (sic)

    @PoojaMR4

    "Congratulations mam..Many more to come...hope u reach millions of followers ❤️❤️ More power to you @iamRashmika mam.."

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 13:48 [IST]
