Rashmika Mandanna Is Dead Set Against Her Partner Smoking! Wouldn’t Mind Alcohol Though

Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most eligible bachelorette in the film industry. Her personal life highly interests her fans, who are eager to learn who she's linked up with. However, the actress has maintained a clean slate and seldom entertained non-professional questions or comments. During her recent interview with a channel regarding her upcoming film Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she just wouldn't accept her future partner's smoking habits. But, she wouldn't mind him consuming alcohol.

It only got more interesting when she went on to say that her future life-partner should a total romantic. Rashmika said, "He should be a sucker for romance." While she established that quite clearly, the actress also added that she doesn't have any issue with the age difference.

Rashmika, however feels she should be able connect well with her partner. Explaining this further she said, "It doesn't matter he is introvert or extrovert, he has to be a genuinely nice person and I should like his vibe. More than anything, I should like his vibe. I should feel to spend more time with him."

The Dear Comrade actress was previously engaged to Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty. During their courtship, Rashmika had revealed that Rakshit is not a romantic and what we see on-screen is drastically opposite to is real self.

But, that wasn't the reason for their relationship to fall apart. While some sources suggest that Raskhit wasn't convinced with her choice of career, there were also rumors saying the families had issues among themselves.

