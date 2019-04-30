Rashmika Mandanna Is Against Wearing Swimsuits To Be Glamorous! But, Rakshit Told Her To Experiment

Rashmika Says NO To Swimsuits!

Rashmika has always been particular about the kind of attire she is asked to carry in the films. In an interview with Public TV, she said, "There are different ways of being glamorous. I don't mind wearing shorts and other western clothes for a scene. We all wear such clothes at home too. But, I'm against wearing swimsuits or other revealing clothes to be glamorous."

It's Not In Her Nature

She further added, "I just can't do it. It's not in my nature." Despite her strong opinion on sexualising women's body, Rashmika has managed to share the screen space with some of the biggest actors of Sandalwood, Tollywood and Kollywood. Seems like the traditional roles have worked in her favor.

Rakshit Wanted Her To Experiment

When Rashmika gave the above interview, she was still engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. When asked if he was fine with her wearing certain kinds of clothes for her roles, Rashmika responded, "He didn't say anything. He created Sanvi out of his imagination. But, he never stopped me from trying out new things. He, in fact, supported me and told me to experiment with my roles."

What About On-screen Kisses?

Rashmika might have stayed away from controversial clothing, but she has made headlines for her on-screen kisses. She was first seen in an intimate scene with Telugu actor Devarakonda in Geetha Govindam. They will be seen sharing a liplock in their next film Dear Comrade too.