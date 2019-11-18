Rashmika Mandanna Trolled And Slut-shamed On Social Media: Rachita Ram Reacts To The Row

Her Exact Words

"Being an actress, I really felt bad for her. She comes from our industry and she is doing good in other film industries which we need to be proud of. As a Kannadiga, we should be proud of her achievements. She is from our state and establishing herself in other states for which we should feel happy. One should not target a person for some comment... if you do not like a person, don't comment at all."

Rachita On Trolls

Talking about her experience with trolls, Rachita said that she feels that any publicity is good publicity but added that one should not cross the line as 'it hurts'.

"Publicity for me is always publicity. Negative or positive, it does not matter, but it hurts when people cross the limits. We too have families and we are human beings too," (sic) she added.

Work Matters

Meanwhile on the professional side of things, Rachita's Ayushman Bhava hit screens a few days ago and received a decent response from the target audience. She currently has Ramesh Aravind's '100' and Prem's Ek Love Ya in her kitty.

A Busy Time For Rashmika!

Coming back to Rashmika, she will next be seen in the Tollywood biggie Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to hit screens this Sankranti. The fil maks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and this has piqued the curiosity. She is also working on a Telugu movie with Nithiin, titled Bheeshma.