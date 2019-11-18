Rashmika Mandanna Trolled And Slut-shamed On Social Media: Rachita Ram Reacts To The Row
Some time ago, actress Rashmika Mandanna found herself in the limelight for a shocking reason when a troll used an objectionable word while sharing her childhood photos. Following this, the 'Kodava Beauty' slammed detractors for commenting on her personal life while asking them to respect her privacy. Now, Rachita Ram has reacted to the incident and condemned those who attacked the Kirik Party star. During a recent interview, the young lady said that it is unfair to troll Rashmika as she has accomplished a lot during her eventful career.
Her Exact Words
"Being an actress, I really felt bad for her. She comes from our industry and she is doing good in other film industries which we need to be proud of. As a Kannadiga, we should be proud of her achievements. She is from our state and establishing herself in other states for which we should feel happy. One should not target a person for some comment... if you do not like a person, don't comment at all."
Rachita On Trolls
Talking about her experience with trolls, Rachita said that she feels that any publicity is good publicity but added that one should not cross the line as 'it hurts'.
"Publicity for me is always publicity. Negative or positive, it does not matter, but it hurts when people cross the limits. We too have families and we are human beings too," (sic) she added.
Work Matters
Meanwhile on the professional side of things, Rachita's Ayushman Bhava hit screens a few days ago and received a decent response from the target audience. She currently has Ramesh Aravind's '100' and Prem's Ek Love Ya in her kitty.
A Busy Time For Rashmika!
Coming back to Rashmika, she will next be seen in the Tollywood biggie Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to hit screens this Sankranti. The fil maks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and this has piqued the curiosity. She is also working on a Telugu movie with Nithiin, titled Bheeshma.
Rashmika Mandanna And Mahesh Babu To Lock Lips In Sarileru Neekevvaru? Deets Inside!