Rashmika Mandanna Breaks The Internet By Talking About True Love! Is She Dating Anyone?

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most desired actresses of the Southern Film industry. After establishing her as a successful actress in both Sandalwood and Tollywood, the Kodava beauty is all set to showcase her talent in Tamil cinemas too. Though her fans have gone gaga over her beauty and skills, they just can't wait to know who would be the person she would fall in love with. Rashmika Mandanna has yet again broken the internet by talking about True Love! Is She dating anyone?

Ahead of the release of her next film Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, "These are the times I love - where it's the test of genuine love.♥ And it's this time you realise who truly love and care for you and they- deserve all the love and care in the world and to those who don't love you.. well - just wish them happiness!" - (sic)

Upon seeing Rashmika's post on true love, fans began showering comments. Most of them asked if she was talking about her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty or co-actor Vijay Devarakonda. However, as always, she stayed calm and refrained from commenting further.

But, the Geetha Govindam actress' words have sure stirred a lot of curiosity amidst her fans as she and Vijay Devarakonda were seen sharing another intense lip-lock in the trailer of their forthcoming film Dear Comrade. Unlike the last time, this sensual scene did not leak, whereas, the makers themselves chose to tease the fans with it in the trailer.

MOST READ : Sumalatha Ambareesh's Total Wealth Revealed; Has A Loan Of Rs 1 Crore! INSIDE DETAILS

Well, all this makes us wonder if Rashmika Mandanna is really in love or dating someone! Let us know in the comments below what you have to say.