Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY TROLLED For Posing Without Pants! Too Much Skin Show Upsets Fans
Over the years, Rashmika Mandanna found her niche in the Southern film industry with the 'Good Girl' image. She has always signed roles that her fans can relate with. The actress even stated in an interview that she loves the impression fans have of her and isn't bound by the industry's expectations, where in an actress needs to show more skin to be glamorous. However, now it seems like the Dear Comrade actress has irked her admirers by contradicting her own words. Rashmika Mandanna is being brutally trolled by her fans for posing without pants in some of her latest pictures on social media. Here's why they have expressed their disappointment in her!
@raghavapeddireddi & @nivek.ash
"This is the worst pic of your life" & "woah this is gonna be a huge loss for the actress.. my be even affects her future"
@prashanth_sur
Another fan, didn't hesitate rom asking if the actress needed to borrow some clothes. The comment read "I have got so many pants ask if you need one.."
sharath_lee_07
"@rashmika_mandanna we all see u in some good way mam...! As not like other heroines... Don't spoil our love upon u"
mani_potter
"You are traditional queen... please don't accept these type of photoshoot...it's all our kind request....YOU HAVE A NAME ...IF YOU LOSE IT...YOU WONT GET IT BACK...."
@stormshadow_2k19
"Mam plz don't post this type of post. We all have a big position in our heart. Plz don't break it"
@sree.jishn
"Please don't post such pic you are a model, actress but we all love you alot so I never wish to see such post from you and I think mst of others who loves you thinks the same"
Rashmika Mandanna, who often responds to fans' comments, has refrained from responding to the trolls. Will this cause a trouble in her career the way the lip-lock with her co-actor in Geetha Govindam did? Let us know your views in the comments below!
