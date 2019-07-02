English
    Rashmika Mandanna Chooses Content Over Glamour; Refuses Films That Offer Nothing But Duet!

    Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently ruling the Southern film industry. Though she's only a few films old, the actress has managed to achieve great heights in her career. In a conversation with IBT, Rashmika has stated that she would any day choose scripts that are content driven. Saying how she's not so keen on the glamorous aspect of a character, the actress refuses to do films that offer nothing but duet. She has further talked about what drives her toward excellence and how she perceived her profession.

    Says No To Duet & Glamour

    When asked what kind of scripts she prioritises, Rashmika responded, "Whether it is content-driven or commercial, I look for scripts which offer a strong role. I don't want to do films which offer me nothing but some duets and glamorous scenes."

    She Further Adds

    "Unless I feel that my role has a strong foundation in the story and I have a meaty role, which gives me scope to perform, I don't say yes to the story. Fortunately, I am getting scripts which are content-driven."

    She Always Wanted To Be Busy

    She has a series of movies lined up. But, Rashmika is extremely excited about it as it keeps her on her toes. "I am completely busy. I have given my dates to all the five films in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. I always wanted to be busy and finally, I am. I want to make more and more films," the actress said.

    Being Actress Wasn't Her Priority

    Rashmika is enjoys her work life. But, she never knew this is what she wanted to do. Explaining it further she said, "Becoming an actress was never in my priority list. But now, as I know how important my work is to be and what does being an actress means, I love my job and want to excel in it. I actually feel that I am still taking my baby steps and I have a long way to go."

