English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rashmika Mandanna Craze Spreads In Tamil Nadu! Fan Learns Kannada & Pesters Her For A Reply

    By
    |

    Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna has gained a huge fan following in Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana regions with her impeccable charm. And now, craze around her is starting to spread in Tamil Nadu too. She recently signed a film in Kollywood, in which she is said to star opposite Tamil actor Karthi. Even prior to the film's release, one of her Tamil fans has been pestering her for days together to interact with him on Twitter. Besides, he has also learned Kannada in only three days for his favorite actress.

    Rashmika Mandanna Craze Spreads In Tamil Nadu!

    For the past 15 days, one of Rashmika's fans by the name Anish, has been constantly bombarding her Twitter handle. He first wrote, "Dear @iamRashmika 😍 if u like to reply please..do it with some typos.. u often use 😂 this emoji..😣 everyone r getting ur ❤ bt im getting 😂😣 #Throwback image..❤ #RashmikaMandanna" - (sic)

    When the actress did not acknowledge the previous post, he shared a meme to grab her attention. He captioned it, "3 days over... 😣 but u have not seen yet.. 😪❤ @iamRashmika" - (sic) Rashmika often replies to her fans' posts. But, she's yet reply to Anish's post despite him pestering her for a reply.

    Radhika Pandit Calls Yash's Mother Her World! Says Something Unexpected About Her Sister-in-law

    Like the series of tweets weren't enough, he's gone a step ahead and learned Kannada to impress the actress. His latest tweet read, "i have been learning kannada for the past 3 days..🤣 just for u❤ only for @iamRashmika forgive me if im wrong..🤣😍😘 ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಸಹೋದರಿಗೆ ನಾನು ನಿನ್ನನ್ನು ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.. 💕💕💕 #rashmikamandanna" - (sic)

    We need to wait and watch if Rashmika will finally reply to his tweets!

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna
    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue