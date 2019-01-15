English
    Rashmika Mandanna Cries Due To Something A Fan Did; Gets Emotional On Twitter As She Reacts!

    The Kodava beauty, Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most desired yet youngest actresses of the Southern film industry. Not only has she gained popularity for her portrayal in Sandalwood, but the actress has established herself in Telugu and Tamil film industry too. Rashmika has a huge fan following on social media, and she often uses the platform to keep her fans posted about what's happening in her life. Recently, one of her fans did something that made the actress cry! An emotional Rashmika took to her Twitter handle to react. Here's what happened.

    This Is What The Fan Did

    One of her fans created video using several clips of the actress and shared it on Twitter. The video was captioned as, "Just tried something new, here is the edit with some of us wishing @iamRashmika ma'am on winning the award. Hopefully ma'am will see and like it. Thanks @RashmikaUSAFC for the idea, thanks @Guruprasads21 @ayyanar191095 @LoveRashmika @shourya306 @Amk79656505" - (sic)

    Rashmika Reacts

    An emotional Rashmika responded saying, "This is so unexpected..I have tears watching this edit..♥️I don't know what I have done to deserve this but I am proud to have such amazing people who support me..who'd go through so much trouble for me..♥️OMG I am so happy that I can't stop crying..♥️I love you guys so so much♥️" - (sic)

    Fans Adore The Kirik Party Beauty

    Recently, Rashmika made her fans proud by involving herself in a certain social activity. She was spotted by fans helping families consisting of cancer patients and the ones that are battling poverty. Talking about it she said, " I was deeply hurt watching families suffer every day. These families have members suffering from cancer and poverty. I did what I felt was right. That's it".

    She's All About Being Positive

    Rashmika as a person is extremely optimistic about life. It is quite evident from all the posts she shares on her Instagram handle. She knows how to find joy in little things, recently, she shared a video of herself twirling in the rain. She looked at her happiest and as chirpy as always.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
