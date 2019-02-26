Rashmika Mandanna Dissapointed Over Bandipur Forest Fire; Darshan Has A Message For His Fans

A major part of the wildlife has been destroyed in the horrific fire accident that took place in Bandipur forest recently. The fire has caused immense damage and several celebrities have come forward to talk about it. Sandalwood actors such as Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan and others too to social media to spread awareness regarding the issue and requested fans to come forward to help. Yajamana actress Rashmika Mandanna also Tweeted, expressing disappointed over the horrific incident.

She wrote, "It's time to pray for the flora and fauna of #bandipur forest 😔 , there has been a huge loss for the tiger reserve from past 3 day's ..day by day it's getting worse and all we can do is move there as a volunteer and get back the beautiful forest back to normal conditions.." - (sic)

Meanwhile, Challenging Star Darshan, who is known for his love towards nature and animals, had a message for his fans. He was recently present at the audio launch of the forthcoming Kannada film Premiere Padmini. Addressing Bandipur forest fire Darshan said, "It is important to plant a tree and take a selfie. Rather, one needs to take a picture of the development of the plant every year and use it to spread awareness about preserving the environment." He also requested his fans to follow the same.

Actor Duniya Vijay upon hearing about the incident decided to extend help along with his son and wife. The actor visited the forest and provided the workers with food and water while worked towards stopping the fire and recovering the forest area. He also distributed a few necessities. The other actors have requested fans to volunteer to retrieve the forest.