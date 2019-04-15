Rashmika Mandanna Doesn't Know How She Won Fresh Face Award; Says Rana Daggubati Chose Her!

In 2014, she was only a college-going student who had moved to Bangalore to pursue her degree. Life turned around for the Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna when she accidentally ended up in a contest. Now, she's one of the most desired actresses of the Southern Film Industry. While many might know that she won the Clean & Clear Fresh Face contest before landing in cinemas, what you might not know is that Telugu actor Rana Daggubati chose her for the winning title! Seems like she has had a connect with Tollywood even before she rose to fame.

In 2017, Rashmika Mandanna had appeared on the chat show Let's Talk With Vinay along with her then fiance and actor Rakshit Shetty. When the host asked her how she ended up in cinemas, she spoke about the beauty contest that took place in 2014, through which she gained recognition.

But, that was not all. Rashmika said that she just doesn't know how she won the award at the national level. The actress revealed that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati were promoting their film when the contest took place and that they chose her!

Today, Rashmika has risen to immense fame in Tollywood. Each and every film that she's starred in has turned out to be blockbuster. She had already featured in two big filsm opposite Vijay Devarakonda. We wouldn't be surprised if she signed one opposite Rana Daggubati in the near future as well. Are you looking forward to seeing them together? Let us know in the comments below!