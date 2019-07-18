Rashmika Mandanna Doesn’t Want To Be Any Director’s Puppet! ‘I Might Only Last For Few Years’

Despite being only a few films old, Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as one of the top actresses of the Southern film industries. Her back-to-back releases have established the fact that she's a super busy lady who is always held up with projects. But, unlike many new actors, Rashmika is not intimidated by commercial films that are always in demand. In an interview with Cinema Express, Rashmika has said that she would never want to be any director's puppet.

The actress says she's more interested in character-oriented roles. Rashmika explained, "Even though I am getting a lot of offers, which are so-called 'commercial films', I am not taking them up. I feel that if the role I play is not strong enough, I don't want to waste anyone's time."

When asked how filmmakers would react if she declined their offers, the actress responded, "Every human being has an ego. Obviously, if I say 'no', it hurts their ego. However, if they step back and think for a second from my point of view, they will know why I have taken the decision I have. I am not a mere puppet. If you don't stand up for yourself, nobody else will."

"If I stick to only commercial films, I might only last for few years. And anyway, irrespective of the number of years I put into the industry, I just want to be proud of the films I have done. I don't want to regret that I did only commercial films," she further added.

The young actress feels female leads in any film are as important as the male actors. "Heroines also put in equal effort and take the same kind of responsibility. However, it's sad that even though the hero and heroine work the same way, heroines usually have a short shelf life. Even if they are around after 15 years, it is not the same as before," she further added.