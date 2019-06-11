Rashmika Mandanna HEARTBROKEN Cause Of Bangalore! 'Rather Not Want To Be In That Space'

Rashmika Mandana may be one of youngest and most popular actresses of the South film industry, but actions define her differently. Unlike some actresses, Rashmika made it in the industry on her own. She still holds on to her common man attitude and believes in living a simple life. Lately, she's seen more in the Telugu films and has gained a bigger fan following in Andhra. Now we have learned that Rashmika Mandanna was heartbroken cause of Bangalore once. She said she rather not be in such a space. Is this why her prominence in Sandalwood is reducing?

A few months ago, Rashmika was seen involved in a social cause. The actress choose to do a photoshoot in and around Bellandur lake, which is situated in Bangalore. The actress was appalled to see the amount of pollution the place was infested with and was heartbroken. While sharing a few pictures from the shoot and spreading awareness, she also said that living in this condition is not what she wants for herself.

She wrote, "I didn't know much of this till we had to actually had go and shoot this in Bellandur lake..which like really broke my heart.. I am not old enough to advise and spread awareness or any of that sorts..but that what I saw and went through that day was heights.."

"And imagine few years down the line..it's the same case everywhere else..😱 I'd rather not want to be in that space.. I just wanted to share what I thought..if you think the same..we better get to work," she further added.

Now that it's been over half a year since she was involved in the cause, we are wondering if the lack of initiatives towards the issue has pushed Rashmika away from the city. She is often seen engaging herself in various sorts of social activities. On the professional front, she is awaiting release of Dear Comrade.