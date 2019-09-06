Rashmika Mandanna Irks Kannadigas With Her Bold Thoughts; Trolled & Slammed For Her Choice Of Words

Are Her Actions Deliberate?

For the uninitiated, Rashmika refrained from commenting on the alleged 'Anti-Kannada' comments that she made a while ago. However, she has been sharing her thoughts and opinions on social media, which for some reason is provoking the hardcore Kannadigas.

Recently, she shared the above picture on Instagram and wrote, "I do what I want to do. I go where I want to go. I be how I want to be. This is all a part of a ride. But in this ride I will create memories because the roads end somewhere -so, Might as well enjoy while I am at it." - (sic)

Kannada Fans Take Offence

The above caption of Rashmika's has been scrutinised by her followers on Instagram, who went on to say that it's another attempt of hers to mock Kannada.

A fan wrote, "In each and every point u want to point out kannadigas right !! Wts the meaning of u r thought !! U r telling indirectly cheyy." - (sic)

Is Rashmika Losing Her Fan Base?

It isn't only the Kannada lot that seems to have a problem with the young actress. Another user commented, "Ugliest actress in tollywoood don't know how she got selected in audition😏😏 . Dear comrade lo Yak she is." - (sic)

Trolled For Captions

The actress's fun-filled posts aren't fun anymore, according to fans. She is being trolled and subjected to humiliation for sharing words of wisdom and enlightenment. Sharing the above picture, the actress wrote, "Decide every morning that you are in a good mood. You'll be surprised on how your day turns out to be." - (sic)

What do have to say about Rashmika's motivational posts? Let us know in the comments below!