Rashmika Mandanna Is Living Life To The Fullest & These Posts By Her Are The Proof! VIEW PICS

Always Chirpy

This is one of Rashmika's latest posts. The actress is seen sporting a smile as she poses for the camera. She captioned the picture as, "Someone tries to bring down your smile you say "eeee.. nice try! But you want to try more?!" - (sic)

The 2M Smile!

Rashmika is one of the highest followed actresses. Be it on Twitter or Instagram, she has a huge fan base. Upon achieving two million followers on Instagram, she shared the above image and wrote, "2 love on Instagram..Much love you all..Thank you" - (sic)

Life Is Simple For Rashmika

The actress often finds happiness in little things. She captioned the above picture as, "My favourite hot chocolate with marshmallows.. and also the lady taking the pictures @shravyavarma ? who told me to talk to people there so that she could get a candid picture..well this pic is from the series..where we had a war on who is a better photographer and in which I lost..hate it that she won cz clearly my photography was better..but ya..and so I thought why waste this pic in my gallery so here it is" - (sic)

She's A Pessimist

Rashmika loves celebrating special occasions with her fans. She kick-started 2019 by vacationing with friends in Pondicherry. She shared a few pictures from the vacation and captioned it, "It's a new beginning? and I hope you all have a bright wonderful year ahead ♥ " - (sic)