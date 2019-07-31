Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother Hits Back At Trolls Who Trashed Her Daughter For ‘Anti-Kannada’ Comments
South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna might have lost a huge fan following in Karnataka, following the latest controversy that she got dragged into. Though the Kannada version of her film Dear Comrade is being appreciated, fans just aren't able to get over some of her words that came across as offensive to many. She's being called names for saying she can't speak Kannada fluently. A few, have even asked for a ban on her films in Karnataka. Watching the scenario get worse by the day, Rashmika Mandanna's mother has hit back at the trolls for trashing her daughter. Here's what she had to say about the actress' anti-Kannada comments!
Trolls Target Rashmika's Mother Too
Upon watching Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna's mother Suman Mandanna, congratulated the actress by sharing a long post on her social media handle. The Kannadiga fans weren't happy with her gesture and went on to troll her too.
‘Teach Your Daughter Kannada'
One of the Twitter users wrote, "Firstly, teach your daughter Kannada. She was born and brought up in Karnataka, but goes around saying she can't speak the language. God will never forgive you for demeaning your own language." - (sic)
'Kannada Introduced Her To The World'
Another comment read, "Hello, Madame. Please teach your daughter Kannada. For a person who pursued degree from some random place, Kannada industry provided a platform. Also, it was Kannada that introduced her to the world."
Suman Mandanna Hits Back At Trolls
Though, Suman Mandanna's account was flooded with tweets that were used to belittle Rashmika, she did not budge an inch. The actress' mother even responded to one of the hate comments, saying, "You are an achiever. You need to support us with your blessings." - (sic)
Well, it seems like Suman Mandanna's mockery did shut a few trolls who took offense in Rashmika's inability to speak Kannada fluently.
