Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother Hits Back At Trolls Who Trashed Her Daughter For ‘Anti-Kannada’ Comments

Trolls Target Rashmika's Mother Too

Upon watching Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna's mother Suman Mandanna, congratulated the actress by sharing a long post on her social media handle. The Kannadiga fans weren't happy with her gesture and went on to troll her too.

‘Teach Your Daughter Kannada'

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Firstly, teach your daughter Kannada. She was born and brought up in Karnataka, but goes around saying she can't speak the language. God will never forgive you for demeaning your own language." - (sic)

'Kannada Introduced Her To The World'

Another comment read, "Hello, Madame. Please teach your daughter Kannada. For a person who pursued degree from some random place, Kannada industry provided a platform. Also, it was Kannada that introduced her to the world."

Suman Mandanna Hits Back At Trolls

Though, Suman Mandanna's account was flooded with tweets that were used to belittle Rashmika, she did not budge an inch. The actress' mother even responded to one of the hate comments, saying, "You are an achiever. You need to support us with your blessings." - (sic)

Well, it seems like Suman Mandanna's mockery did shut a few trolls who took offense in Rashmika's inability to speak Kannada fluently.