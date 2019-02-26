Rashmika Mandanna On Her Chemistry With Darshan In Yajamana; Says, 'I Was Really Worried'

For the first time ever, Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna will be seen romancing Challenging Star Darshan on screen. The family entertainer is all set to release on March 1, 2019. With the movie only a few days away from its release, the lead actress spoke in detail about her role and chemistry with Darshan. While talking to First News Kannada, Rashmika said that unlike love at first sight, theirs is a childhood love story. One can quite guess from her dialogue in the trailer that her character and Darshan's share a fun-filled bond. She also revealed that she was extremely worried about Darshan at one point.

"Unlike other love stories, our characters have been in love since childhood. We are always seen teasing each other and fooling around." Talking about her character Rashmika said, "The name Kaveri is very dear to all the Kannadigas. Upon hearing the name of the character, I could connect with it instantly. The character has worked out well for Yajamana. She is a village girl with a unique way of talking. She's seen over acting, which makes her a different sort of character. I was so involved in the character that it took me a lot of time to get out of it."

Rashmika also revealed that she was worried about Darshan when they were shooting for the song 'Ondu Munjane' in Sweden. The song has been filmed in a beautiful location in freezing conditions. That's around the time when Darshan was still recovering from the car accident. She said, "I felt really bad for him as he was in pain and it was freezing. I was worried as to how he will be able to act." But Darshan ensured her that he's all right and asked her not to worry as they continued shooting.