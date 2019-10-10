    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rashmika Mandanna On A Play Date With Baby Sister; 22 Hours Of Personal Time Well Spent!

      By
      |

      Undoubtedly, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses of the South Indian film industry. She has signed projects in multiple languages, featuring opposite some of the renowned male actors. Although her professional life keeps her on her toes, the Kodava beauty craves for quality time with family. For those of you who aren't aware, Rashmika has a baby sister who is way younger than her. Recently, the busy bee got a few hours for herself amidst her tight schedule and she chose to go on a play date with her sibling!

      Rashmika Mandanna On A Play Date With Baby Sister

      Rashmika took to her Twitter to share the above picture and captioned it, "I was home for atleast 22 hours this time. Yaaaay" - (sic) A fan commented, "Really how cute both are really cutest doll, ur my favorite mandanna..lots of love for you ♥♥♥ have a good day @iamRashmika

      #RashmikaMandanna" - (sic)

      Rashmika Mandanna knows the exact mantra to strike a work-life balance, which is evident from her social media posts. The actress often captures special moments with family and shares it with her fans. And how can we not talk about the little munchkin in her life?

      Though Rashmika herself is quite young, she and her baby sister are years apart. But, the difference in the ages seems to have only brought them closer. The sisters are often seen goofing around when the actress gets free time from her busy schedule.

      On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Sandalwood when she featured opposite Darshan in Yajamana. The latest reports are suggesting that she has signed a film with her Chamak co-star Ganesh. We need to wait and watch if the rumours hold true.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
