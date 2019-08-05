Rashmika Mandanna Only Sleeps For 4 Hours A Day! ‘I Like It This Way Though’

The pressure to look appealing in the film industry is so much, that many celebrities go beyond their ways to achieve the perfect look. While some starve themselves to remain slender, a few choose a quicker way by undergoing cosmetic surgeries. But, Southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna lives and works on her own terms, not so driven by the conventional means. She told TOI, that she only gets like four hours' sleep a day. However, she isn't bothered by it as she likes it that way!

The actress stated, "I head to work at 6 am, come back at 8 pm, post which I gym and attend meetings. I sleep only around 2 am and that's been the routine for the past couple of weeks. But I like it this way though...I'm discovering newer things about myself through this process."

Rashmika says with time, she's got a hang of working in the industry and dealing with other factors associated with her job. She said, "I feel like a different person now...I've truly built a lot a resilience, confidence and strength. Like for example, earlier I wasn't comfortable standing on stage and talking to audience. I'd wonder why would they want to hear me speak."

"But today, I don't indulge in all that drama in my head. I know people want to hear me speak, which is my I'm standing there. And that difference in thought, makes a world of difference to your thought process and confidence," Rashmika added.

Gossip birdies have to say that she'll soon be working in Bollywood. About this she said, "Folks in Bollywood have been appreciating our performance and congratulatory messages are coming in. So, people have noticed our work and am told they're talking about us, too. The right script should be finalised and Bollywood will happen."