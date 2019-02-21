English
    OMG! Rashmika Mandanna Proposed To Marry In The Cutest Way! This Is How She Responded

    Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the Southern Film industry. She has acted with some of the biggest stars in Sandalwood, Tollywood and Kollywood. She also has gained immense popularity and enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The actress often uses the platform to interact with her fans. Amidst her growing success, she has always been asked about her plans of getting hitched. Recently, Rashmika was proposed to marriage. It was such a cute proposal that the actress couldn't help but respond. Here's what she said!

    Who Proposed To Her?

    The Kirik Party actress has now become a household name. She has fans from nearly every age group. One such little boy who is a fan of hers shared a video on Twitter in which he says he only wants to marry Rashmika. This adorable video went viral in no time and grabbed the actress' attention too!

    Rashmika Responds

    She responded saying, "Awwwnannu pelli cheskuntava? aiyooo naku full shy happening.. so cute! too much love to you little man.. mwahs xoxo:" Loosely translates too, "Awww you want to marry me? I'm feeling too shy". She couldn't stop gushing over her little fan.

    Her Relationship Status

    Rashmika was previously engaged to Kannada director and her co-star from Kirik Party, Rakshit Shetty. However, after a short courtship, the couple called quits on their relationship. Neither has openly spoken about their breakup. Rashmika's family said they wanted her to focus on her career as of now and hence, the decision was made.

    Awaiting Her Next Film

    For the first time ever, Rashmika will be seen playing the lead opposite Challenging Star Darshan in Yajamana. Fans have already gone gaga over the film upon watching the trailer. The film is scheduled to release on March 1, 2019. Advance ticket booking starts from February 23, 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
