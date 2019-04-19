Rashmika Mandanna Questions Humanity Following Raichur Rape Case; Kannada Actors Seek Justice!

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika wrote, "Where is the humanity? According to sources Madhu a Raichur ,engineering student was raped, murdered.. this truly breaks my heart..how many more like this before it stops #JusticeForMadhu ..Hope justice is given.. and this comes to an end..😔" - (sic)

Rakshitha Prem

Rakshita Prem shared a series of tweets. First she posted, "Madhu a girl from Raichur gets raped n burnt n hanged On a tree .... everyone thinks it's a rape case n apparently the suspect is caught .... amongst all this polling chaos ,was this case just ignored..??? It's sad how girls still get raped" - (sic)

#JusticeForMadhu

In another Tweet Rakshitha said, "N verdict on such cases still take sooo long .... I really hope this little girl gets justice n soo does this victims family .... I hope these dirty cheap people who even attempted to do such a horrifying thing get hanged n hope the judiciary is fast in" - (sic)

Harshika Poonacha

Kannda actress Harshika Poonacha too tweeted, "#Justiceformadhu..Heartbroken to see the images of this poor girl being raped and killed.The guilty must be punished immediately." A fan commented, "Its the result of what we are doing since long...god please educate people and make them sensitive too 😥" - (sic)

Satish Ninasam

Sandalwood actor Satish Ninasam is also deeply hurt by this horrendous act. He took to his Twitter to seek justice for the victim Madhu. He wrote, " The accused who have committed a crime that comes across as a disgrace to the entire mankind need to be punished. May she get justice" - (sic)