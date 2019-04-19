Rashmika Mandanna Questions Humanity Following Raichur Rape Case; Kannada Actors Seek Justice!
Yet another horrific incident is making one wonder what has happened to mankind. On April 18, 2019, a 23-year-old girl was raped, brutally burnt and hung in Raichur. The media was so involved in the elections that the case was only reported yesterday. Once the news broke, people from across Karnataka and India have gotten furious over such a horrendous act. Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter to express her disappointment over this heartbreaking incident as she questioned humanity. Other Kannada actors such Rakshita Prem and Satish Ninasam also took to social media to seek justice for Madhu.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika wrote, "Where is the humanity? According to sources Madhu a Raichur ,engineering student was raped, murdered.. this truly breaks my heart..how many more like this before it stops #JusticeForMadhu ..Hope justice is given.. and this comes to an end..😔" - (sic)
Rakshitha Prem
Rakshita Prem shared a series of tweets. First she posted, "Madhu a girl from Raichur gets raped n burnt n hanged On a tree .... everyone thinks it's a rape case n apparently the suspect is caught .... amongst all this polling chaos ,was this case just ignored..??? It's sad how girls still get raped" - (sic)
#JusticeForMadhu
In another Tweet Rakshitha said, "N verdict on such cases still take sooo long .... I really hope this little girl gets justice n soo does this victims family .... I hope these dirty cheap people who even attempted to do such a horrifying thing get hanged n hope the judiciary is fast in" - (sic)
Harshika Poonacha
Kannda actress Harshika Poonacha too tweeted, "#Justiceformadhu..Heartbroken to see the images of this poor girl being raped and killed.The guilty must be punished immediately." A fan commented, "Its the result of what we are doing since long...god please educate people and make them sensitive too 😥" - (sic)
Satish Ninasam
Sandalwood actor Satish Ninasam is also deeply hurt by this horrendous act. He took to his Twitter to seek justice for the victim Madhu. He wrote, " The accused who have committed a crime that comes across as a disgrace to the entire mankind need to be punished. May she get justice" - (sic)
