    Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Father's Advice On Love! Follows Basic Rule Of Life

    With all the fame and popularity that she's gained, Southern actress Rashmika Mandanna is constantly in the limelight. Fans are always curious to know what's happening in her professional and personal life. Though she often interacts with her followers on social media and keeps them posted about her whereabouts, the actress has maintained enough secrecy surrounding her romantic life. Despite refraining from giving out details regarding the same, Rashmika Mandanna has revealed her father's advice on love. She says, she simply follows the basic rule of life!

    Father's Tips On Love

    Rashmika comes across as extremely optimistic. When asked how she perceives love, the actress responded, "My father taught me that whoever loves you, just smile back at them and be happy that you are being loved so much. I follow that basic rule of life."

    On Replying To Fans

    The Geetha Govindam actress holds a warm relationship with her fans. She often acknowledges their messages and comments. Talking about this, she said, "I don't know what I have done to receive so much of love. I don't want to hurt any of them and so, I reply to all of them with loads of love and patience."

    She Isn't New To Love

    Rashmika maybe enjoying her single life right now, but there was a time when she was smitten by her special someone. The actress was previously engaged to her co-star from Kirik Party Rakshit Shetty. However, things fell apart and the duo called it quits eventually.

    In Love With Her Work

    Currently, Rashmika is loving life and only wants to focus on her career. She told the publication, "For the next one to one-and-a-half year, I am completely busy. I have given my dates to all the five films in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. I always wanted to be busy and finally, I am. I want to make more and more films."

