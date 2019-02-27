Rashmika Mandanna Says Kirik Party Is Her Most Special Moment; But Has Great Hopes On Yajamana!
In just a little longer than two years, Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as the top actress of not one, but two film industries. She has acted in six films till date and all of them have performed well at the box office. She is now awaiting the release of her next, opposite Darshan. For the first time ever, fans will be watching these two stars romance on screen. The family entertainer is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2019. However, in an interview, Rashmika said that her debut film Kirik Party will always remain her most special moment. But, she was quick to add that she has high hopes from Yajamana. Read more details below!
She's Living Her Dream
Talking about her journey so far, Rashmika said, "I have been living my dream for the past two years. All I ever wanted was to keep busy and do work which made me proud. And meet new people, and travel. I am glad I am doing what I wanted to. Kirik Party will always remain my most special moment."
Great Hopes On Yajamana
She further added,"The character of Kaveri, I portray in Yajamana is loud with a lot of energy. During the shooting of the film, I would feel so exhausted at the end of the day, but all that hard work reflects onscreen as well. Yajamana is one movie which I am pinning great hopes on."
Wants To Treat Her Fans
Rashmika is often seen interacting with fans on social media. This is what she had to say about her fans, "If I could meet every fan, and invite them my home for dinner, I would do so. It is their love and support which makes my journey so special and if anybody talks bad about them, I get annoyed, hence my straight replies to those who speak negatively about my fans."
Is Juggling Between Kannada & Telugu Hard?
"For an artist who is doing three movies a year in one language, it cannot be hard to do it in two different languages. Though I had some grasp of Malayalam growing up with friends who spoke the language, I had no clue about Telugu.", she said.
