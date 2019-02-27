Rashmika Mandanna Says Kirik Party Is Her Most Special Moment; But Has Great Hopes On Yajamana!

She's Living Her Dream

Talking about her journey so far, Rashmika said, "I have been living my dream for the past two years. All I ever wanted was to keep busy and do work which made me proud. And meet new people, and travel. I am glad I am doing what I wanted to. Kirik Party will always remain my most special moment."

Great Hopes On Yajamana

She further added,"The character of Kaveri, I portray in Yajamana is loud with a lot of energy. During the shooting of the film, I would feel so exhausted at the end of the day, but all that hard work reflects onscreen as well. Yajamana is one movie which I am pinning great hopes on."

Wants To Treat Her Fans

Rashmika is often seen interacting with fans on social media. This is what she had to say about her fans, "If I could meet every fan, and invite them my home for dinner, I would do so. It is their love and support which makes my journey so special and if anybody talks bad about them, I get annoyed, hence my straight replies to those who speak negatively about my fans."

Is Juggling Between Kannada & Telugu Hard?

"For an artist who is doing three movies a year in one language, it cannot be hard to do it in two different languages. Though I had some grasp of Malayalam growing up with friends who spoke the language, I had no clue about Telugu.", she said.