Rashmika Mandanna Shares An Adorable Family Picture! Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying her stardom. She's one of the youngest actresses of the Southern film industry, who is giving a strong competition to her fellow actors. It is quite evident from her social media posts that she is high on values. If you follow this actress on Instagram, you would know as to how she loves being clicked with her family. A few hours ago, the Yajamana actress shared yet another adorable family picture. And, her fans can't stop gushing over it!

Sharing the above picture, Rashmika wrote, "I was looking through my profile and it's been long since I've shown you my peeps so here it is 🙈❤️ #myfam #26/3/'19 ♥️"- (sic) In the picture, Rashmika sports a smile as she poses with her parents and little sister. The actress often shares some of the cutest pitures of her baby sister.

Upon seeing the post, fans commented:

@sanjay_singh_9919

"I see you angel of Hur, I am your great fan. In fact, you look very cute, many keep you like this." - (sic)

@kavya_vdk_9.5

"Wow this is really amazing!!!! Very happy to see your fam.. advance happy birthday sizzy" - (sic)

@awzm.05703

"Rashmi. Ur my greatest inspiration. And ur Chooooooooooooooooooooo cuteeeee. Ur so amazing. ❤️❤️u mean a lot" - (sic)

@anju_rs_rashmika

"Owww........... The beauty queen and my dear cutiepie😘😘😘😘❤️❤️😍😍luv u both" - (sic)

@santhan_akkulu

"Her small sister Shiman is cutest baby of all 😘😍❤️. There two babies of film industry. That make feel me more adorable" - (sic)

@santhan_akkulu

"Two Cuute babies one is Rashmika and second one is cutest of all which is rashmika sister her name is A" - (sic)

