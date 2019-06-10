Rashmika Slammed By Rakshit's Fans For Not Wishing Him For B'day! Gets Called 'Gold Digger'

@iamRashmika

"Lost all the respect, never remembered the person who brought u to the cinema industry Rakshit shetty. Can't even wish him on his birthday n now promoting other industry movie."

"Rakshit Anna gave a birth to film industry through his movie #kirrikparty but even u didn't wish him a birthday wishes after getting some success.this is not suite for u. Ppl don't see beauty, ppl see how u are through out in industry that's it.soon u get it"

"Mature yourself first, she could have wished for @rakshitshetty 's Birthday. But she didn't , Now Rakshit fans won't leave her. Her comment section will be full of #AvaneSrimanNarayana. And u too watch #AvaneSrimanNarayana teaser"

"Rakshit Shetty gave her opportunity to enter into fims but she forgets him and went back with whom she kissed! I have seen so many girls like her!😂 gold digger"

"Almost 75% of reply is about #AvaneSrimanNarayana, rashmika will be like I missed a perl, in search of Stone"