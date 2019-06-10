Rashmika Slammed By Rakshit's Fans For Not Wishing Him For B'day! Gets Called 'Gold Digger'
South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has a huge fan following. So much so that, she has one of the highest followings on social media. Though, she is often praised and adored for the kind of posts she shares with her fans, recently, the Geetha Gonvindam diva was subjected to some wrath on Twitter. Her ex-fiance, Rakshit Shetty celebrated his birthday last week. His fans were quick to notice that Rashmika Mandanna did not wish him, but shared a post related to her forthcoming film Dear Comrade instead. The irked fans of Rakshit Shetty's went on to slam her for her actions and even called her a 'gold digger'.
@iamRashmika
"Lost all the respect, never remembered the person who brought u to the cinema industry Rakshit shetty. Can't even wish him on his birthday n now promoting other industry movie."
@Shankar00480424
"Rakshit Anna gave a birth to film industry through his movie #kirrikparty but even u didn't wish him a birthday wishes after getting some success.this is not suite for u. Ppl don't see beauty, ppl see how u are through out in industry that's it.soon u get it"
@Naveen1416_
"Mature yourself first, she could have wished for @rakshitshetty 's Birthday. But she didn't , Now Rakshit fans won't leave her. Her comment section will be full of #AvaneSrimanNarayana. And u too watch #AvaneSrimanNarayana teaser"
@AvaneSrimannryn
"Rakshit Shetty gave her opportunity to enter into fims but she forgets him and went back with whom she kissed! I have seen so many girls like her!😂 gold digger"
@ShabareeshShab2
"Almost 75% of reply is about #AvaneSrimanNarayana, rashmika will be like I missed a perl, in search of Stone"
