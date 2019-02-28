Rashmika Mandanna Talks About The Seriousness That Existed On The Sets Of Yajamana & Her Girlfriend!

Though Rashmika Mandanna is a big star herself, she told that she knew the focus wouldn't be on her in a film such as Yajamana which stars Challenging Star Darshan. Their first film together is releasing tomorrow. While the movie is a few hours away from gracing the theatres, the lead actress spoke in detail about her experience during Yajamana's filming. In an interview with Times of India, she was quoted as saying, "There was a sense of seriousness in everything and I realised that it was not a set on which I could kid around."

However, she further added, "Being on the set of Yajamana, with such talent around me ensured that I would just sit around quietly between shots and observe all of them, analysing what was being spoken and done, like a training ground."

Rashmika isn't the only lady in the film. Tanya Hope will also be seen playing pivotal role. When the former was asked about her quotient with the latter, the actress replied, "She was my girlfriend on the set and we had a lot of fun just sitting and talking about random girlie stuff, including shopping destinations. I guess the fact that we are both Bengaluru girls helped us relate to each other better."

Talking about the factors that lured her into signing the film, Rashmika stated, "Every heroine knows that when doing a commercial film with a big hero, it is normally the story of one man and everyone else is just complementing the narrative. It is a given that you will not be the focus of the film. I knew what I was getting into when I agreed to be a part of the film."

MOST READ : Yajamana To Become The Next Monster Hit After KGF In Karnataka; Reasons That Justify Film's Success!

"What appealed to me was the team I was collaborating with. Shylaja Nag and B Suresha are well-known filmmakers, V Harikrishna is one of Kannada cinema's most versatile music directors and P Kumar also has a good line-up of films behind him. The best bit was that I was getting a film with Darshan sir.", she said.