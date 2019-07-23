English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rashmika Mandanna Trashed For ‘Anti-Kannada’ Comments; Gives Rise To Boycott Dear Comrade Movement

    By
    |

    Not all celebrities are deft at handling stardom. With fame, comes immense responsibility and they are scrutinized for everything they say and do. Seems like Southern film actress Rashmika Mandanna has gotten herself involved in a controversy following a few statements she made in a recent interview. Reportedly, she said that she can't speak Kannada fluently while being well-versed in the other South Indian languages comparatively. Rashmika is now being trashed for making 'anti-Kannada' comments. So much so that a few have started Boycott Dear Comrade movement on social media. Read further for complete details.

    Here's What Happened

    Rashmika Mandanna has been busy promoting her upcoming multilingual film Dear Comrade. In one of the interviews, she reportedly said that she finds it difficult to speak in Kannada. This did not go well with her Kannadiga fans, as she spoke in Tamil while making the alleged ‘anti-Kannada' comments.

    ‘She Was Born & Brought Up Here'

    Some of her fans from Karnataka are irked by her comment as they believe, having been born and brought up here (Karnataka), she ought to know the language well. Also, she started off her career in films with Sandalwood's Kirik Party. The agitated pro-Kannadigas have started the Boycott Dear Comrade movement on Twitter.

    What She Actually Said

    While, media reports are making the actress look like a threat to Kannada, there's another side to this controversy. When she signed the film, she wasn't aware of the fact that it would be dubbed in Tamil and Kannada too. Therefore, when the interviewer asked her if it was easy to dub in Kannada as she belongs to Karnataka, Rashmika said no.

    She Provided A Clarification

    The actress speaking in Tamil, provided more clarification on her earlier statement saying, "Adu kastam....yenaku aa language correct agi varaadungaa", which loosely translates to, "It is also difficult...I cannot speak any language correctly." Her statement was interpreted in various ways and fans were quick to react.

    Her film Dear Comrade with Vijay Devarakonda is scheduled to release on July 26. The pro-dubbing committee in Karnataka has defended the actress and is still supporting its release in multiple languages in Karnataka.

    Sudeep's Pailwaan Release Postponed Again! To Avoid Competition With Saaho?

    More RASHMIKA MANDANNA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue