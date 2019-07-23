Rashmika Mandanna Trashed For ‘Anti-Kannada’ Comments; Gives Rise To Boycott Dear Comrade Movement

Here's What Happened

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy promoting her upcoming multilingual film Dear Comrade. In one of the interviews, she reportedly said that she finds it difficult to speak in Kannada. This did not go well with her Kannadiga fans, as she spoke in Tamil while making the alleged ‘anti-Kannada' comments.

‘She Was Born & Brought Up Here'

Some of her fans from Karnataka are irked by her comment as they believe, having been born and brought up here (Karnataka), she ought to know the language well. Also, she started off her career in films with Sandalwood's Kirik Party. The agitated pro-Kannadigas have started the Boycott Dear Comrade movement on Twitter.

What She Actually Said

While, media reports are making the actress look like a threat to Kannada, there's another side to this controversy. When she signed the film, she wasn't aware of the fact that it would be dubbed in Tamil and Kannada too. Therefore, when the interviewer asked her if it was easy to dub in Kannada as she belongs to Karnataka, Rashmika said no.

She Provided A Clarification

The actress speaking in Tamil, provided more clarification on her earlier statement saying, "Adu kastam....yenaku aa language correct agi varaadungaa", which loosely translates to, "It is also difficult...I cannot speak any language correctly." Her statement was interpreted in various ways and fans were quick to react.