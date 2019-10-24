Rashmika Mandanna Trolled For English Dialogues In Pogaru; Her Response Is On Point!

Sandalwood beauty Rashmika Mandanna isn't new to controversies - be it kissing her co-actor on-screen or breaking up with her fiance in real life. In the recent past, she was subjected to severe criticism for her comments on Kannada and how she can't speak it fluently. She is being trolled yet again for speaking in English in the Pogaru trailer, which released yesterday. But, unlike other times, Rashmika Mandanna's response to the trolls regarding her dialogue is on point!

In the trailer, when Rashmika Mandanna tries to educate Dhruva Sarja about the harmful effects of fireworks, the actor taunts her for speaking in English and calls her shameless. Upon hearing this, fans commented saying Dhruva Sarja's dialogues were directed at Rashmika for her issues with speaking in Kannada in real life as well.

Unhinged by the criticism, a sportive Rashmika, responded to the trolls by tweeting, "We discussing about this dialogue right now is exactly why we kept it in the film. Bunch of you are talking about Rashmika Mandanna (good or bad) in the trailer means I've won. Thanks for your time and for thinking of me." - (sic)

However, some of her fans in Karnataka were happy about her return to Sandalwood. A fan wrote, "Well come back mam😍 Your looking dazzling 😍,You are always karnataka crush 😍.And please kannada mareebedi mam, love you 😍 so much." - (sic)

Others praised Dhruva Sarja for his mind-blowing physical transformation. One of them commented, "This is not a trailer this is just dailouge trailer..just wait watch for his trailer..in this dailouge trailer only reveal about natorius look still didn't reveal his 10th class look ...he lose 33 kg for his look and again gained that's y it took lot of time..obviously rashmika." - (sic)