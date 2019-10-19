Rashmika Mandanna Turns Shepherd; Spotted Watching Sheep In Chennai!

Rashmika seems to have mastered the art of versatility through a series of films she has worked in. At a tender age of 23, she has featured alongside several renowned actors, which is a dream for many established actresses still. She also holds the reputation of being a glamorous actress, despite her leaning towards less glamorous and modestly dressed characters. And now, one of her latest pictures has gone viral on the internet, in which she was spotted watching sheep. Why is the Kodava beauty doing the job of a shepherd? Read further!

The Kirik Party actress is currently working on a Telugu film. According to FilmiBeat Kannada, the above picture might have been obtained from the sets of the same movie, which shows her as a village girl. Fans are quite shocked to see her in such a de-glamourised avatar, as she often shares sensual pictures on her social media handles.

She has also signed a film opposite Tamil actor Karthi, which has been titled Sultan tentatively. She is also making headlines for her choice of films and increased remuneration, leaving filmmakers infuriating.

Recently, when she had a few hours to herself, she decided to go on a play date with her baby sister. The actress shared a picture she took with her sibling and told fans that she was happy to be home for 22 hours.

Her last film Dear Comrade received a mixed review, showcasing an underwhelming performance at the theatres. It was her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda after Geetha Govindam.