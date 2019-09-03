English
    Rashmika Mandanna Twins With Baby Sister On The Beach! Returns To Instagram With A Bang

    Rashmika Mandanna, who had stayed away from social media for a while, following her controversial statements about Kannada, has finally made a comeback. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram to share a picture from what seems like a recent family holiday. The Kirik Party actress is seen taking a stroll by the beach with her baby sister. The siblings are even seen twinning in style. Rashmika has also shared a few more pictures from a photoshoot, paired with a few motivational captions! Read further

    Rashmika Twins With Baby Sister!

    Rashmika Twins With Baby Sister!

    Rashmika has always been vocal about the love she holds for her baby sister. She shared the above picture yesterday and captioned it as, "When you match clothes with your sister. And mum gets a good shot of the vibe.♥" (sic)

    On A Motivational Speech Spree?

    On A Motivational Speech Spree?

    If you follow Rashmika's social media, you'll notice that the actress has been sharing several motivational quotes. It makes us wonder if its her way of getting back at trolls, who subjected her to extreme criticism in the recent past.

    Rashmika's Tip For A Better Day

    Rashmika's Tip For A Better Day

    Rashmika shared the above picture from a photoshoot and wrote, "Decide every morning that you are in a good mood. You'll be surprised on how your day turns out to be." - (sic)

    While a few fans praised the actress for the glamorous picture and caption, some trolled her for revealing too much skin!

    She Pays No Heed!

    She Pays No Heed!

    However, such trolls and criticism haven't stopped her from expressing her opinions. She shared another picture from the same shoot and wrote, "Be the driver of your life not the passenger. You decide where you want to be. You decide what you want to do about your life" - (sic)

    What is your take on Rashmika's inspiring captions? Let us know in the comments below!

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
