    Rashmika Mandanna's Unbelievable In These No Makeup Selfies! Challenges Industry's Beauty Standards

    By
    |

    Only at the age of 23, Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna has grown to be one of the top rated actresses of Sandalwood. She's already acted alongside many big actors and has more films lined up. But, the fame has never stopped her from living life on her own terms. Often, actresses are expected to carry themselves in a certain way. While many fear facing the camera in their true skin, Rashmika Mandanna looks unbelievable in these no makeup selfies she recently shared on her social media.

    Rashmika Mandannas No Makeup Selfies!

    A few hours ago, the Geetha Govindam beauty took to her Instagram handle to share two selfies with her fans. In both the pictures, she's seen flaunting her real skin sans make-up. Rashmika has presented herself with utmost confidence not letting the industry's beauty standards bring her down.

    In another picture that she shared, she's seen sporting a smile with a pair of geeky glasses on. This look reminds us of her debut film Kirik Party, in which she plays the role of Saanvi. What comes across more interesting is the caption she's used in her picture.

    Rashmika Mandannas No Makeup Selfies!

    She wrote, "Smile till you MAKE everyone smile back at you 😁♥️". She always carries her beautiful smile as an accessory and absolutely rocks it. Lately, she's been sharing several no-makeup selfies with fans. Upon seeing this, many have commented that she's inspiring women who are bound by beauty standards.

    Well, we couldn't agree with her fans more. What do you have to say about Rashmika's sans make-up look? Let us know in the comments below.

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
