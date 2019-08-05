English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rashmika Mandanna Wants Fans To Build Her A Temple? Here’s How She Expresses Her Deep Desire!

    By
    |

    Since the advent of commercial cinemas, fans have obsessed over their favorite actors. On-screen representation of some stars has a huge impact on the audience and also alters their perception. Rashmika Mandanna is one such actress of the Southern Film industry, who has a huge fan following. She made her debut in the Kannada film industry and eventually rose to popularity in the Tollywood with films such as Geetha Govindam and her latest, Dear Comrade. After tasting the success in the entertainment realm, Rashmika has expressed one of her deepest desires to her fans.

    Rashmika Mandanna Wants Fans To Build Her A Temple?

    She told Tollywood.net, "My father used to tell me about the temple built by fans for Khushboo in the 90s. I also want to make people remember me forever by becoming a part of memorable projects."

    This is making us wonder if Rashmika just implied that she wants her fans to build her a temple. However, this might be considered as another self-ridiculing statement by the actress following all that she was subjected to the recent past.

    A few days ago, she was brutally trashed by Kannadiga audience for stating that she is incapable of speaking the language fluently. While in her defense, Rahmika has said that she can't speak any language well as she faces linguistic difficulties, let alone Kannada.

    However, the fans in Sandalwood were targeting her for taking this too casually, and some even found it too offensive. Senior actor Jaggesh and former Bigg Boss fame, Huccha Venkat used social media platforms to address Rashmika's recent controversy.

    Radhika Pandit Reveals What Made Her Marry Yash & It Wasn't A Romantic Relationship!

    The actress continues to focus on her career, not paying heed to any amount of criticism. She was last seen in Sandalwood opposite Darshan, in the family entertainer Yajamana. She has made it clear that she isn't looking forward to taking up any more commercial projects.

    More RASHMIKA MANDANNA News

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna
    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue