Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Yash A Very Happy B’day! Fans Shower Rocking Star With Blessings
Sandalwood's Rocking star Yash turns year older today, January 8, 2019. Every year, Yash celebrates his special day with fans. But, yesterday, the KGF actor took to his Facebook handle to tell everyone that he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday today as a token of respect to Dr Ambarish who passed away last month. Though, fans were disappointed with the news, they chose to respect the actor's decision. Therefore, Yash's fans took to their Twitter handles to wish the KGF star and shower him with blessings. Kirik Party actress Rashmika Mandanna also wished Yash a happy birthday. Read the Tweets below.
@RashmikaTFC
"Wish you a Very happy birthday @TheNameIsYash Sir All the best your Future Projects. Have a blessed year ahead with lots of love happiness and success From @iamRashmika Fans #HappyBirthdayYash #RashmikaMandanna #Yash" - (sic)
@Anju17220724
"Here's wishing ROCKING STAR YASH Boss a Very Very Very Happy Birthday🎉🎉🎊🎊..Have an awesome year ahead👍👍😀...All The Best for ur upcoming films BOSS👍#HappyBirthdayYash #HBDEmperorYash #HappyBirthdayRockingStarYash #happybirthdayboss #YASHBirthdayCDP #YashBirthday #Yash" - (sic)
@Ajmahindrakar
"#YashHBD ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾದಿ೯ಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ಅಣ್ಣ 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 @TheNameIsYash saalam Rocky bhai aaj din tera Bhai,Tera fight zabardast hai bhai,tera dialogues super bhai , tu hai sab ka bhai saalam Rocky bhai , i love you yash Anna😘😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😍😍😍😘😘😘" - (sic)
Anoop Maladakar
"Happpiest birthday to the best actor , humble person and moreover a patriotic kannadiga whose pan-indian movie #KGF has been loved by #INDIA #YASHHBD #happybirthdayYASH. Hats off to your respect towards #ambi sir. As per your wish there are no celebrations. 😊" - (sic)
@LBornqueen
"❤️😘🥰Love of my life I have more respect for you than will ever know 🥰 happy birthday 🥳 to the one whom my soul loves 💕💞💓💗💖💘💝#Yash #YashBoss #YashBirthday #RockingStarYash #HappyBirthdayYash
