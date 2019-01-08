Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Yash A Very Happy B’day! Fans Shower Rocking Star With Blessings

@RashmikaTFC

"Wish you a Very happy birthday @TheNameIsYash Sir All the best your Future Projects. Have a blessed year ahead with lots of love happiness and success From @iamRashmika Fans #HappyBirthdayYash #RashmikaMandanna #Yash" - (sic)

@Anju17220724

"Here's wishing ROCKING STAR YASH Boss a Very Very Very Happy Birthday🎉🎉🎊🎊..Have an awesome year ahead👍👍😀...All The Best for ur upcoming films BOSS👍#HappyBirthdayYash #HBDEmperorYash #HappyBirthdayRockingStarYash #happybirthdayboss #YASHBirthdayCDP #YashBirthday #Yash" - (sic)

@Ajmahindrakar

"#YashHBD ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾದಿ೯ಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ಅಣ್ಣ 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 @TheNameIsYash saalam Rocky bhai aaj din tera Bhai,Tera fight zabardast hai bhai,tera dialogues super bhai , tu hai sab ka bhai saalam Rocky bhai , i love you yash Anna😘😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😍😍😍😘😘😘" - (sic)

Anoop Maladakar

"Happpiest birthday to the best actor , humble person and moreover a patriotic kannadiga whose pan-indian movie #KGF has been loved by #INDIA #YASHHBD #happybirthdayYASH. Hats off to your respect towards #ambi sir. As per your wish there are no celebrations. 😊" - (sic)

@LBornqueen

"❤️😘🥰Love of my life I have more respect for you than will ever know 🥰 happy birthday 🥳 to the one whom my soul loves 💕💞💓💗💖💘💝#Yash #YashBoss #YashBirthday #RockingStarYash #HappyBirthdayYash