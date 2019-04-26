Rashmika Mandanna Would Never Marry Against Parents' Will! Reveals Her Father Liked Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika On Arranged Marriage

Rashmika Mandanna is often asked about her relationship status by fans and media. Though she is successful enough to choose a partner of her choice, the actress told in an interview that she would never marry anyone if her parents don't like the person. She's told them that she would be open to seeing anyone they suggest as she trusts their decision.

Her Father Liked Rakshit Shetty!

Rashmika also clarified that her father said he would be fine with her choice of partner, too. Apparently, when she hinted about her relationship with Rakshit Shetty, her father had no issues. She said, "My father knew he was a nice man."

Hers & Rakshit's Thoughts Were Precise

Rashmika and Rakshit first met on the sets of Kirik Party. Soon after the film, it was all over the media that they were dating and later, even they confirmed their relationship. When asked what brought them together, Rashmika said, "There wasn't a single aspect as such. Our thoughts were precise and we connected well."

Rashmika's Relationship Status

Things fell apart between Rashmika and Rakshit. They called their relationship off last year. As of now, Rashmika is only focusing on her career. Yesterday, it was reported that she has been offered a film in Bollywood, too. Seems like she has no time for love. We need to wait and watch her parents can find her a nice match!