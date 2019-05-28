Rashmika, Yash, Chiranjeevi, Upendra & Others Grace Yuva Rajkumar's Wedding Reception! VIEW PICS
Dr Rajkumar's family is on a celebration spree. The youngest son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, Yuva Rajkumar married his sweetheart Sridevi two days ago at Palace Grounds in Bangalore. While the pre-wedding rituals and the main ceremony was held in the presence of family only, the wedding reception witnessed several celebrities. It was one of the top-notch events that was graced by stars such as Rashmika Mandanna, Yash, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Upendra and others. You ought to have a look at these pictures from Yuva Ratna's wedding reception!
Yash
The KGF actor shares a warm relationship with Dr Raj's family. He was spotted at Yuva Rajkumar's wedding reception last night. However, his wife and actress Radhika Pandit was missing.
Rashmika Mandanna
Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna took some time off her busy schedule to wish the newly-wed couple. She looked elegant in a black sleeveless top with her hair let loose.
Chiranjeevi
Telugu actor Megastar Chiranjeevi flew down to attend Dr Rajkumar's grandson's wedding reception. A few days ago, Yuva Rajkumar along with uncle Puneeth Rajkumar had been to the superstar's residence to invite him personally.
Upendra & Priyanka
Upendra and Priyanka were seen posing casually before the camera. Priyanka looked gorgeous in her pink suit. The couple recently returned from their US trip.
Ravichandran
RavichandranCrazy Star Ravichandran is himself held up with his daughter Geethanjali's wedding preparation. Yet, he was spotted at Yuva Rajkumar's reception.
Rachita Ram
Nata Sarvabhouma actress Rachita Ram arrived in style for Yuva Rajkumar's reception. She was seen wearing a designer off shoulder pink gown. She looked beautiful.
Srimurali
Srimural and Yuva Rajkumar are related. He was one celebrity who was a part of all of the pre-wedding and wedding rituals. Last night, he was spotted taking a selfie with Yuva and Sridevi.
