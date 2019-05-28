Rashmika, Yash, Chiranjeevi, Upendra & Others Grace Yuva Rajkumar's Wedding Reception! VIEW PICS

Yash

The KGF actor shares a warm relationship with Dr Raj's family. He was spotted at Yuva Rajkumar's wedding reception last night. However, his wife and actress Radhika Pandit was missing.

Rashmika Mandanna

Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna took some time off her busy schedule to wish the newly-wed couple. She looked elegant in a black sleeveless top with her hair let loose.

Chiranjeevi

Telugu actor Megastar Chiranjeevi flew down to attend Dr Rajkumar's grandson's wedding reception. A few days ago, Yuva Rajkumar along with uncle Puneeth Rajkumar had been to the superstar's residence to invite him personally.

Upendra & Priyanka

Upendra and Priyanka were seen posing casually before the camera. Priyanka looked gorgeous in her pink suit. The couple recently returned from their US trip.

Ravichandran

RavichandranCrazy Star Ravichandran is himself held up with his daughter Geethanjali's wedding preparation. Yet, he was spotted at Yuva Rajkumar's reception.

Rachita Ram

Nata Sarvabhouma actress Rachita Ram arrived in style for Yuva Rajkumar's reception. She was seen wearing a designer off shoulder pink gown. She looked beautiful.

Srimurali

Srimural and Yuva Rajkumar are related. He was one celebrity who was a part of all of the pre-wedding and wedding rituals. Last night, he was spotted taking a selfie with Yuva and Sridevi.