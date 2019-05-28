English
    Raveena Tandon's Role In KGF Chapter 2 Confirmed! But, She's Not Playing Rimika Sen

    Ever since KGF Chapter 2 went on floors, fans have been highly curious to learn every possible detail about the blockbuster film. The first part showcased many interesting characters. While some were killed, the makers made a point to leave the rest hanging for the fans to find out in the sequel. A while ago, reports started circulating that Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have been roped in for KGF Chapter 2. Now, a source has confirmed that Raveena Tandon would be playing a pivotal role in the film, but it's not Ramika Sen.

    A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Raveena Tandon is going to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it is very important for the film." Going by the reports, Raveena will be playing Ramika Sen like told earlier. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

    As of now, all that we know is that there are high chances of Sanjay Dutt appearing in KGF Chapter 2. However, nothing about the role he would be playing has been revealed. If other new actors are roped in for Athira, then Sanjay might be portrayed as the Dubai Don, Inayat.

    Yash had once told in an interview that KGF Chapter is going to be bigger and better. We surely can't wait to watch what the sequel has to offer!

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 13:36 [IST]
