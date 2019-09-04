English
    Ravi Belagere Makes Shocking Revelation About Huchha Venkat, Says His Life Is In Danger

    Huccha Venkat is one of the most controversial personalities of the Kannada entertainment world. Lately, his eerie behavior in public spaces has been subjected to severe criticism. A few days ago, he was spotted walking barefoot in Chennai, clad in shabby clothes. Later, he was beat up by a gang in Madikeri for damaging else's car. While everybody is taken aback by his strange conduct, senior journalist Ravi Belagere has made a few shocking revelations about Huccha Venkat. He has even stated that Venkat's life is in danger.

    Ravi Belagere Says Huccha Venkats Life Is In Danger

    Apparently, Belagere met with a psychiatrist to discuss about Venkat's mental health. He said, "Huccha Venkat is at a high risk of hurting himself. He might reach a point where he might consider hurting himself."

    Similar to the popular opinion, Belagere also feels that Venkat is a 'psycho' with underlying issues. Upon watching his behavior and considering doctor's opinion, it is being speculated that he might be affected by the psychotic disorder Esquizofrenia. "Either, he might hurt himself or end up hurting others physically," said the senior journalist.

    He further added, "Huccha Venkat seems to be living in an imaginary world. The society needs to come to terms with it. He has claimed that he has Huccha Venkat army in Pakistan and that Barack Obama is friends with him. These are the signs of the illness."

    However, Belagere further clarified that Venkat is knowledgeable with good English speaking skills. "Venkat isn't crazy. People should stop looking at him that way. He shouldn't be addressed as 'Huccha'. He's suffering from a mental disorder, which is now escalated. He needs medical attention as he's a patient," he said.

