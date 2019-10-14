Ravi Belagere Out Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 On Day 1! Ill Health Stated As Reason

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 was launched on Colors Kannada yesterday. Following a celebrity- only format, the show welcomed 18 contestants from various fields of life. The interesting lot consists of television artists, film stars, musicians and others. Renowned journalist Ravi Belagere, who also entered the glasshouse with the other contestants, has chosen to walk out of the show on the first day. The news regarding his absence in the house was first reported by News1. The publication has also stated that Ravi Belagere's daughter Chetana Belagere confirmed that her father had to quit the show owing to ill health.

Sources stated that Ravi Belagere fainted due to the low blood pressure. Chetana said, "My father has come out of the show. He's currently home. His health was disturbed during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. He had to be brought home when his sugar level began to fluctuate."However, we need to wait for tonight's episode to see if the senior journalist left the show on day 1 itself.

He was one of the most-anticipated participants of this season, considering his popularity and controversies.

Although it has been confirmed that he is out of the glasshouse, we couldn't tell for sure if he wouldn't appear on the show again. For that matter, Bigg Boss holds a reputation for surprising the viewers. Ravi Belagere's exit has also given rise to speculations regarding his replacement.

While some have expressed disappointment in his absence on the reality show, a few feel he made the right choice by leaving, as his health wouldn't have let him actively participate in the in-house tasks.

What is your take on Ravi Belagere's exit from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7?