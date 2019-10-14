    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ravi Belagere Out Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 On Day 1! Ill Health Stated As Reason

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 was launched on Colors Kannada yesterday. Following a celebrity- only format, the show welcomed 18 contestants from various fields of life. The interesting lot consists of television artists, film stars, musicians and others. Renowned journalist Ravi Belagere, who also entered the glasshouse with the other contestants, has chosen to walk out of the show on the first day. The news regarding his absence in the house was first reported by News1. The publication has also stated that Ravi Belagere's daughter Chetana Belagere confirmed that her father had to quit the show owing to ill health.

      Ravi Belagere Out Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 On Day 1!

      Sources stated that Ravi Belagere fainted due to the low blood pressure. Chetana said, "My father has come out of the show. He's currently home. His health was disturbed during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. He had to be brought home when his sugar level began to fluctuate."However, we need to wait for tonight's episode to see if the senior journalist left the show on day 1 itself.

      He was one of the most-anticipated participants of this season, considering his popularity and controversies.

      Although it has been confirmed that he is out of the glasshouse, we couldn't tell for sure if he wouldn't appear on the show again. For that matter, Bigg Boss holds a reputation for surprising the viewers. Ravi Belagere's exit has also given rise to speculations regarding his replacement.

      While some have expressed disappointment in his absence on the reality show, a few feel he made the right choice by leaving, as his health wouldn't have let him actively participate in the in-house tasks.

      What is your take on Ravi Belagere's exit from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7?

      Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue