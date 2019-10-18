Ravi Belagere Shares His Rags-To-Riches Story; Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestants Tear Up

He Arrived In Bangalore With Rs 380

For the uninitiated, Ravi Belagere hails from Bellary; born into a middle-class family. Due to financial constraints, he moved to Bangalore in search of job opportunities with only Rs 380 on him. Today, he is one of the most renowned and richest journalists.

Ravi Started His Own Publication

When Ravi Belagere first came to Bangalore, he worked at several media houses to make his ends meet. After struggling a lot to establish himself in the field of journalism, he decided to start his own publication, which produced the famous evening daily 'Hi Bangalore'. "I was okay with making enough to last me a meal when I started my own publication," he stated.

'Hi Bangalore' Changed His Fate

Although Ravi Belagere's motto was to create a media platform that provided the readers with the information they deserved to know, Hi Bangalore acted as his lucky mascot. He told the fellow contestants that he made millions from his publication.

His Advent Into Television

The constant monetary flow did not stop him from aspiring more. Years later, he went on to make his own crime-based show, called Crime Diary, which gained him unimaginable fame. Ravi Belagere didn't hesitate from admitting to the fact that his television show earned him a huge sum.

But, He Misses His Mother

It was rather emotional when Belagere spoke about the relationship he held with his late mother. He said, despite all that he has today, he doesn't have his mother to witness her son's achievements.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants had a lump in their throats when the senior journalist shared the emotional aspects of his life.