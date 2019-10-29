Ravi Belagere Talks About His Remuneration For Bigg Boss Kannada 7; 'I Have Enough Money Already'

Senior journalist Ravi Belagere's journey on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 was short-lived. He was the first contestant to exit the show, due to ill-health and not through eliminations. Despite his little time on the show, the Crime Diary creator went on to become the most-talked-about participant of the current season. His wit, wisdom and upfront display of emotions helped the show garner high TRPs. Well, that is indicative of the fact that his remuneration could have been higher than the rest, isn't it? You would be shocked to learn about Ravi Belagere's salary for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7!

In an interview held after his exit from the show, Ravi Belagere revealed that he did not get paid for appearing on the show and neither did he demand anything from the makers. He stated, "Parameshwar Gundkal (Bigg Boss Kannada director)is a dear friend of mine. I wanted the people of Karnataka to witness the other sides to my personality; therefore I did not charge anything from the makers. I have enough money already."

Although it looked like Belagere's exit was unplanned, speculations are rife that his stay in the glasshouse for a week was pre-planned. According to FilmiBeat Kannada, the senior journalist couldn't commit to staying on the show for 100 days owing to his busy schedule. Hence, he chose to stay only for a week.

Nevertheless, his participation was highly appreciated by fans and fellow-inmates alike. Some contestants even got emotional and couldn't bring themselves to bid him goodbye, such was his influence.

Some reports suggest that Ravi Belagere might return to the show as a wild card entrant. However, nothing has been announced officially.