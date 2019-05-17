Ravichandran Is Not Celebrating His B'day This Year; But Not Because Of Ambareesh's Demise

Rebel Star Ambareesh passed away last November. Following his loss, several actors of Sandalwood decided not to celebrate their birthdays. Rocking Star Yash and Challenging Star Darshan requested fans to cooperate with them on these days. And now, yet another Kannada actor has announced that he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday. We are talking about Sandalwood's senior actor Ravichandran, who has requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday. However, unlike other actors, his reason is different. Amabreesh's demise is not what is stopping him from celebrating his birthday.

Ravichandran's daughter Geethanjali is getting married to fiance Ajay at the end of the month. The actor is currently busy with the wedding preparations. The last few weeks he's been meeting with Sandalwood and other regional actors to invite them for his daughter's wedding.

His birthday is on May 30, just a day after the wedding. Since he will be involved in the wedding activities and other celebrations, the Crazy Star has requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday, unlike all the other years.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Adventure In Mexico Is Turning Heads! See His Family Vacation Pics Here

Meanwhile, First News Kannada has reported that Ravichandran has even invited Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Megastar Chiranjeevi for Geethanjali's wedding. We need to wait and watch who all's going to grace this special event.