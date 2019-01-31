Ravichandran Is Scared Of Thakadimitha Contestants! All You Need To Know About New Dancing Show

Why's Ravichandran Scared Of The Contestants?

Crazy Star Ravichandran has judged many reality shows before. And now, he'll be seen on Thakadimita. During the new show's press meet, the actor revealed that he's scared of the contestants as judging them is going to be a hard task. He said, he'll be in constant dilemma while deciding who is better than who.

A New Twist Introduced!

He further revealed that unlike previous shows that consisted of amateur dancers, Thakadimita will only include professional dancers. He said some of them have been dancing for more than a decade now. Therefore, Colors Kannada's new show is going to be much bigger and better.

Akul Balaji To Host The Show

One of the most interesting factors to look forward in the upcoming show would be Akul Balaji's anchoring. Like always, he's going to entertain the fans with his loads of fun talk and performances. Ravichandran also spoke about his bond with Akul and said that they are all set to take the viewers on a ride.

Here's When It Begins

Thakadimitha will be airing on Colors Kannada on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. The show will consist of 32 episodes and 16 pairs of contestants. Along with Ravichandran, classical dancer Anuradha Vikrant and Suman Ranganath are going to judge the show.