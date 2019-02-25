English
    Ravichandran Makes Shocking Revelations About Shankar Nag On Thakadhimitha! Details Inside

    Shankar Nag is one of the prominent names of the Kannada Film Industry. It's been over three decades since he passed, but his memories remain afresh. Not only was he a brilliant actor and director, but also a philanthropist. Crazy Star Ravichandran, who is one of the judges on the dancing reality show Thakadhimitha, recently remembered the master mind of Sandalwood. He made a few shocking revelations about Shankar Nag. He opened about an incident that we had never heard of before.

    During a special episode dedicated to the veteran actors of Karnataka, Ravichandran remembering Shankar Nag said that, " When I talk about Shankar Nag, it brings chill to my body. He is the man who always chased time. Even time was jealous of this man. I had gotten involved in an issue once."

    Apparently, Ravichandran faced a disturbing period after being accused to speaking unpleasant about the regional language. I wasn't able to step out of the house. Nobody I knew came forward to help me. I was based in Mysore back then. Shankar Nag had himself come looking for me."

    Shankar Nag backed him up saying, "Don't be afraid. Face it with courage. You present the truth before the people. The ones I expected didn't come, but Shankar Nag helped me." He further added, "he always thought ahead of time. He had shared the idea of constructing cable cars at Nandi Hills and building a house in just Rs 30,000. He was our teacher.

    Read more about: ravichandran shankar nag
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 23:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
